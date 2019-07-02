$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 486.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

