-$0.54 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10).

EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.93.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

