-$0.09 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,798 shares during the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

