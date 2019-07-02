-$0.06 EPS Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 4,061,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

