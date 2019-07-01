Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

ZYME opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $859.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $159,762.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

