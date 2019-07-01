Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Amit Sinha sold 18,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $1,454,040.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Amit Sinha sold 97,339 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $7,776,412.71.

On Thursday, June 6th, Amit Sinha sold 24,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,799,003.64.

On Thursday, May 30th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $350,718.72.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 9,942 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $764,838.06.

On Thursday, May 16th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $375,186.35.

On Thursday, May 9th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $324,905.13.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 82,491 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $5,507,924.07.

ZS opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.23 and a beta of 1.19. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $82.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $9,162,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

