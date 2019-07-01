Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Leerink Swann set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

