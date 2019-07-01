Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

RA Medical Systems stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $73,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,065 shares of company stock valued at $228,327. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

