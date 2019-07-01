Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $86.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 17 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

