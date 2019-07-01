Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will post $88.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.53 million and the lowest is $87.54 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $357.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.15 million to $359.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.31 million, with estimates ranging from $370.74 million to $382.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,566,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 723,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 664,816 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 492,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 522,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

