Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $137.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.86 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $146.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $546.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.03 million to $590.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $569.61 million, with estimates ranging from $539.95 million to $609.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,957 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 481,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. 1,146,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,443. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

