Zacks: Analysts Expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Imperial Capital started coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

