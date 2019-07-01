Zacks: Analysts Expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Internap posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INAP. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of INAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,419. Internap has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Internap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Internap by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Internap by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Internap by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Internap by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

