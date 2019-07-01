Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report $842.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.60 million. GMS reported sales of $778.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in GMS by 18.6% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 795,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in GMS by 607,075.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 376,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. GMS has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.