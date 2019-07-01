Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $592,956.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $393,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,231.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

