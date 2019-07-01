WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 75.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,398,000 after buying an additional 2,299,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 553,033 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 504,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.20 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.