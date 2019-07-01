Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

WLDN stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.79 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $280,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 211,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Willdan Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Willdan Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

