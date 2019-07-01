Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Shares of WPM opened at C$31.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$299.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$1,006,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,762 shares in the company, valued at C$7,372,963.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,676.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

