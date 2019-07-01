West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 146,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $347.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTBA. BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,200 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,597 shares of company stock valued at $305,612 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.