Wedbush Reiterates $103.00 Price Target for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wedbush set a $103.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of GBT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emory University raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

