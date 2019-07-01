Wedbush Reiterates $103.00 Price Target for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wedbush set a $103.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.46.
Shares of GBT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emory University raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.