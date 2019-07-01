Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

“We base our $27 price target on a sum-of-the-parts analysis derived from: (1) the P/E value of La Jolla’s current commercial business (Giapreza); (2) an NPV of its pipeline (LJPC-401); and (3) our estimated year-end 2019 fully diluted net cash of $2.03/share to arrive at our price target. We value the current commercial business at $12.94 per share and the pipeline at $11.99 per share. The commercial business value is based on a P/E multiple assumption of 30x our 2024E EPS of $0.75, discounted at 15%.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.27). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

