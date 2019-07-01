Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17. Vicor has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $433,014 over the last ninety days. 56.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,108,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $3,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.