Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised Vesuvius to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 675.80 ($8.83).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.23. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 663 ($8.66).

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 60,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01), for a total value of £371,655.77 ($485,634.09).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.