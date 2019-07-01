ValuEngine Upgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $863,745.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,336,378. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $241,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

