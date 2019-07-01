ValuEngine Upgrades Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $387.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.39. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 664,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.