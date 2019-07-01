ValuEngine Lowers Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.27.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell purchased 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $356,426.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell purchased 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $130,270.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.