ValuEngine Downgrades Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.
WRI opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.
In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,525,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,928,000 after buying an additional 1,188,319 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,041,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 467,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
