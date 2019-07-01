ValuEngine Downgrades Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,525,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,928,000 after buying an additional 1,188,319 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,041,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 467,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.