ValuEngine Downgrades American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American National BankShares has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $42.45.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

