US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) vs. Propetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Head-To-Head Review

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Propetro and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 1 8 0 2.89 US Well Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Propetro presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. US Well Services has a consensus target price of $8.97, suggesting a potential upside of 86.03%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Propetro.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 11.09% 30.69% 18.23% US Well Services N/A -51.45% -13.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propetro and US Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion 1.22 $173.86 million $2.00 10.35 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.51 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -3.62

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Propetro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Propetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Propetro beats US Well Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

