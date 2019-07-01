Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE UVE opened at $27.90 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Sean P. Downes bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,694,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $86,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,362,491.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,955 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

