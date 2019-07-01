UBS Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $160.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.44.

TSLA opened at $223.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total value of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,839,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $25,955,566 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,404,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,949,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

