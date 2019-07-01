UBS Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 85 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 89.18.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

