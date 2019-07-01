UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.50 ($94.77).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €60.94 ($70.86) on Friday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.92.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

