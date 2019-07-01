UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Research Coverage Started at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

