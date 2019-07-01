TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.39. TRANSAT AT has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.24. The firm has a market cap of $533.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$897.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$898.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRANSAT AT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

