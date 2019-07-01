Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE TMST opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 2.38. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,012.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter worth about $4,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

