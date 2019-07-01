Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.97.

Shares of TLRY opened at $46.56 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $517,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $10,609,738 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

