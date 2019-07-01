Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 272 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.00.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 297,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.75), for a total transaction of £6,534,000 ($8,537,828.30).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

