Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Critical Analysis

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Talend has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talend and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -22.24% -168.43% -21.03% Cornerstone OnDemand -3.87% -15.15% -1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talend and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $204.32 million 5.50 -$40.36 million ($1.22) -31.63 Cornerstone OnDemand $537.89 million 6.42 -$33.84 million ($0.23) -251.87

Cornerstone OnDemand has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talend, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Talend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talend and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 1 5 0 2.57 Cornerstone OnDemand 1 2 7 1 2.73

Talend presently has a consensus target price of $61.14, suggesting a potential upside of 58.44%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Talend’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Talend on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

