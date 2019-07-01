Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Wins Finance (NYSE:WINS) Head to Head Review

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Wins Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $18.25 billion 1.31 $2.79 billion $3.74 9.27 Wins Finance $100,000.00 3,097.02 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 17.52% 19.79% 2.75% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synchrony Financial and Wins Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 6 10 0 2.63 Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wins Finance does not pay a dividend. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Wins Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

