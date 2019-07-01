Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDRY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superdry from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Investec cut Superdry to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 774.29 ($10.12).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.02) on Friday. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,406 ($18.37). The stock has a market cap of $378.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.15.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.