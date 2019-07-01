Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $203,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 342 shares of company stock valued at $11,813 and sold 21,917 shares valued at $765,578. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 252,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

