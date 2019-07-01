Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

SYBT opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $203,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 342 shares of company stock valued at $11,813 and have sold 21,917 shares valued at $765,578. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 252,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $619,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

