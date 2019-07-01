Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Sells $849,245.28 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ivan Bergstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $167,632.78.

STML stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $669.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.25. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STML. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,614,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,302,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after buying an additional 248,616 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 358,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 225,654 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 215,915 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 267,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 209,936 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.