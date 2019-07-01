SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 592,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 253,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.