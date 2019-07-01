Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,177,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 9,852,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BID opened at $58.13 on Monday. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BID. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BID. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sothebys by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Sothebys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Sothebys by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 443,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 141,740 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sothebys by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

