Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 718,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 491,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.