Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.12 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOGO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

Sogou stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $3,409,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sogou by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 481,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

