Short Interest in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Decreases By 6.4%

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,606,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 17,750,100 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,425,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.82. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.