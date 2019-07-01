Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 5.4%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASTC opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.03.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 13,099.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.68% of Astrotech worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

